Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine Cannabis is a strain that blends earthy flavors with relaxed physical attributes. This indica-dominant cut combines Nepalese with North Indian and offers stoney effects that help relieve pain while imbuing the mind with subtle invigoration. The aroma is rich and floral, speaking to strong Kush overtones that are amplified by the sativa qualities of Nepalese. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to fully harness its sedative effects.
Himalayan Blackberry effects
Sleepy
80% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
30% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
