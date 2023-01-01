Himalayan Blackberry is an indica strain made from a cross of Nepalese and North Indian landrace strains. Its olive-green buds are round with shiny trichomes glisten over its purple undertones and long copper-colored pistols. Spicy floral scents complement its deep pine and sweet berry aromas. The inhale and exhale experience are smooth, and the tangy notes leave a zesty flavor behind. Initially users report feeling a cerebral creative rush that later dissolves into a head-heavy and tired high.

