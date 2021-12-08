About this product
Jelly Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
13% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
