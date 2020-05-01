Lava Cake, is a super rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies strains. Named for its super delicious flavor, Lava Cake packs a sweet and chocolaty taste with a lightly minty fruity exhale into each and every puff. The aroma is just as delectable, with fruity pine and nutty herbs galore.



Lava Cake packs a super relaxing high that's perfect for inspiring thoughtful reflection before bed, at the end of a long and stressful day. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high, filling you with a touch of cerebral energy and pure euphoria. This energy quickly subsides, replaced by creative thought and introspection as your body begins to settle into a deeply relaxing physical state. You won't feel sedated in this state, but rather totally at ease with the world around you. This bud has a dense grape-shape with a deep purple coloring, accented with orange hairs that looks like a volcano erupting with trichomes.



Soulshine Cannabis grows its indoor flower in climate-controlled rooms, with all natural media and nutrients. Our team gives each plant extra love by hand watering and following natural and sustainable growing practices that ensure the potency of each harvest. After curing on the stem in humidity-controlled rooms, each bud is hand trimmed to perfection. Soulshine’s harvest cycle ensures only fresh and quality flower goes into our sustainable packaging.

