About this product
About this strain
Lava Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
188 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!