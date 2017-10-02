About this strain
Lodi Dodi
Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
Soulshine Cannabis
Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor grow based out of Renton, WA. We set out to be a socially conscious cannabis company from the very beginning. After figuring out our logo, box design, and what our brand meant to us, it was important to focus on the packaging. It needed to be compostable, recyclable, and non-wasteful, while being unique, efficient, and something we would be proud to see in our retail partners stores.