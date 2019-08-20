About this product

Master Kush is a popular indica cross created out of two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region. Master Kush is bred by the Dutch White Label Seed Company, located in Amsterdam. During maturation the plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without the mind-numbing effect that many indica strains produce. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.