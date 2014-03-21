Orange Skunk is a clear-headed hybrid cross between Californian Orange and Skunk. With a smell that is as sweet as it is sour, Orange Skunk delivers strong physical sensations that creep into a steady cerebral invigoration. Its medical uses are diverse, but patients treating stress, anxiety, inflammation and headaches may benefit the most from this California hybrid. Novice growers delight in the simplicity of raising Orange Skunk plants, which flower in 8 to 10 weeks in indoor gardens.