Soulshine's Royal Kush is a heavy indica strain, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. Originally bred as a balanced hybrid by G13 Labs, it descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.
Royal Kush effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
