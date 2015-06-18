Loading…
Sour Tsunami

by Soulshine Cannabis
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
About this strain

Sour Tsunami

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

Sour Tsunami effects

200 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
