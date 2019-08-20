Although Strawberry Banana seems like a taste combination best suited to a breakfast smoothie, it’s also the name of an indica-leaning hybrid developed by breeders DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. Strawberry Banana is a cross between two fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush. With a universally-appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high, this strain enjoys wide popularity in the U.S. west coast market.



Strawberry Banana has small to medium-sized flowers that maintain a tight, dense bud structure -- the tightly-packed leaves do not come easily off of their central stems. The leaves themselves appear light green with a yellowish tint and are set off by bright orange pistils. Some phenotypes of this strain are also flecked with purple, the result of pigments in the plant’s genetics being stimulated by colder than average temperatures during the growing process. A furry coating of white trichomes covers the flowers and accounts for their high THC. When properly cured, flowers of this strain have a sweet and mildly fruity taste, more like banana than strawberry. Breaking open or grinding the buds yields a more hashy, spicy scent, betraying this strain’s OG Kush roots. Strawberry Banana offers a smooth, easy smoke when combusted and tastes distinctly like berries on the exhale. And while it may leave behind a fruity, creamy sensation, Strawberry Banana is also very pungent, so those trying to keep their consumption discreet should take caution.



Soulshine Cannabis grows its indoor flower in climate-controlled rooms, with all natural media and nutrients. Our team gives each plant extra love by hand watering and following natural and sustainable growing practices that ensure the potency of each harvest. After curing on the stem in humidity-controlled rooms, each bud is hand trimmed to perfection. Soulshine’s harvest cycle ensures only fresh and quality flower goes into our sustainable packaging.

Show more