Super G by Soulshine Cannabis is a Haze-heavy power player that combines the stimulating elements of G13 and Super Silver Haze. This sativa-dominant combination smells of Haze, exhibiting earth and skunk aromas and pine on the exhale. The effects strike the head immediately, offering an uplifting mental buzz and pleasant body effects that complement the stimulation natural to this strain.
Super G effects
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
