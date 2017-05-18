About this strain
SinMint Cookies
SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds’ signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint.
SinMint Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
