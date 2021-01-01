About this product

Better Taste. Bigger Hits. More Options.

The followup to the original SOURCE orb 4, the SOURCE orb 4 model 2 is a complete upgrade over its predecessor.



The new m2 features a redesigned Variable Airflow System (VAS) that provides direct top airflow for better tasting hits and bigger clouds.



A new snug pull-top design replaces the magnetic lock, for a more secure connection when in your pocket. This new design allows for more customization.



The Most Popular Atomizers

The SOURCE orb 4 510 Attachment includes our 4 most popular atomizers (2 coilless and 2 coiled).



Whether it's a Triple Coil or an American Made Quartz coilless insert, you can Experience True Taste however you want to.