SOURCE orb 4 (model 2 / m2) - 510 Attachment | Triple Coil & Quartz Coilless Vape Pen
by SOURCEvapes
About this product
Better Taste. Bigger Hits. More Options.
The followup to the original SOURCE orb 4, the SOURCE orb 4 model 2 is a complete upgrade over its predecessor.
The new m2 features a redesigned Variable Airflow System (VAS) that provides direct top airflow for better tasting hits and bigger clouds.
A new snug pull-top design replaces the magnetic lock, for a more secure connection when in your pocket. This new design allows for more customization.
The Most Popular Atomizers
The SOURCE orb 4 510 Attachment includes our 4 most popular atomizers (2 coilless and 2 coiled).
Whether it's a Triple Coil or an American Made Quartz coilless insert, you can Experience True Taste however you want to.
The followup to the original SOURCE orb 4, the SOURCE orb 4 model 2 is a complete upgrade over its predecessor.
The new m2 features a redesigned Variable Airflow System (VAS) that provides direct top airflow for better tasting hits and bigger clouds.
A new snug pull-top design replaces the magnetic lock, for a more secure connection when in your pocket. This new design allows for more customization.
The Most Popular Atomizers
The SOURCE orb 4 510 Attachment includes our 4 most popular atomizers (2 coilless and 2 coiled).
Whether it's a Triple Coil or an American Made Quartz coilless insert, you can Experience True Taste however you want to.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SOURCEvapes
SOURCEvapes® has been redefining concentrate vaporization since 2013.