About this product

American Quartz in Vape Pens & eNails

We've teamed up with Eternal Quartz to deliver American made Quartz buckets for SOURCE nail atomizers, and the 15mm size can be used in our SOURCE nail XL portable eNail.



You can Experience True Taste and replace the buckets included in your quartz coilless atomizer, with these quartz inserts Made in the USA.



Quartz Inserts

You can also use your quartz buckets as "Quartz Inserts" and stack them inside each other, for even lower temperature flavorful hits.