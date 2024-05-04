The London Pound Cake high is gentle as it eases off the edges of your stressed-out mind and replaces negative thoughts with relaxed ones. It brings its high to bear on your body with a feeling of evenness, creativity, and calm focus. Medicinally, London Pound Cake works wonders for people suffering from mood disorders and attention deficit issues. Stress, fatigue, and depression can also be treated with London Pound Cake. This Hybrid is a patient favorite for relaxing.

Show more