0.5g London Pound Cake Vape Cart (57.7% THC, 26.8% CBD, 2.3% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
The London Pound Cake high is gentle as it eases off the edges of your stressed-out mind and replaces negative thoughts with relaxed ones. It brings its high to bear on your body with a feeling of evenness, creativity, and calm focus. Medicinally, London Pound Cake works wonders for people suffering from mood disorders and attention deficit issues. Stress, fatigue, and depression can also be treated with London Pound Cake. This Hybrid is a patient favorite for relaxing.

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

  • MS, US: CULV000845
