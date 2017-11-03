The high starts with an elevating head buzz that jolts you with motivated energy and a slight sense of focus. This head high is accompanied by a relaxing and warming body buzz that lulls you into a state of lethargy and ease that doesn’t quite put you to sleep or cause couch-lock. Because of these well-balanced effects, Sour Tangie is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic pain, and muscle spasms.



