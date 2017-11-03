Sour Tangie 0.5g Vape Cart (56.9% THC, 18% CBD, 2.7% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The high starts with an elevating head buzz that jolts you with motivated energy and a slight sense of focus. This head high is accompanied by a relaxing and warming body buzz that lulls you into a state of lethargy and ease that doesn’t quite put you to sleep or cause couch-lock. Because of these well-balanced effects, Sour Tangie is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic pain, and muscle spasms.

About this strain

Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA GeneticsSour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

