100mg LIVE ROSIN Blueberry Gummies [Wedding Cake] - 9.8mg THC [VEGAN]

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Juicy sugar-coated edibles infused with our never-before-seen Live Rosin from in-house grown Wedding Cake flower. 10mg of THC per square (100mg package total) for easy, controllable dosing - and because we use Live Rosin, each gummy contains all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes found in our high quality cannabis.
This product is 100% pectin and is therefore VEGAN and GLUTEN-FREE.
Why is a Live Rosin gummy better?
While other edible products are primarily infused with distillate, a chemically-extracted THC oil that lacks terpenes, these delicious gummies are made with Live Rosin, which contains all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes present in the cannabis plant. Terpenes have been shown to influence the euphoric effects of cannabis, so gummies made with Wedding Cake Rosin will have all the effects and feelings of smoking the actual Wedding Cake strain! Furthermore, this Rosin is made from flower that was frozen at harvest, washed in nothing but purified ice cold water, dried in a pharmaceutical-grade freezer dryer, and pressed using proprietary techniques for a top-tier solventless experience.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
