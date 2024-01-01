ADL Strain- ADL is an hybrid strain created by crossing Super Lemon, Cherry Gelato, and Runtz. This strain contains multiple terpenes, including Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. Its aroma is a blend of citrus with tropical and earthy notes, and its flavor profile is characterized by berry, fruity, and sweet notes with a hint of gassiness.

Show more