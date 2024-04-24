ADL Strain- ADL is a hybrid strain created by crossing Super Lemon, Cherry Gelato, and Runtz. This strain contains multiple terpenes, including Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. Its aroma is a blend of citrus with tropical and earthy notes, and its flavor profile is characterized by berry, fruity, and sweet notes with a hint of gassiness.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.