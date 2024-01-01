Animal Mintz Vape Cart - 1g (56.1% THC, 25.8% CBD, 2.3% CBG)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item