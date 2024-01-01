Animal Mintz Vape Cart - 1g (56.1% THC, 25.8% CBD, 2.3% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Animal Mintz is the offspring of Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies. This indica leaning hybrid is ideal for combatting symptoms associated with stress. The potent body high of Animal Mintz will have pain and anxiety float away, leaving consumers feeling relaxed and euphoric. This strain is a great option for movie night or as a way to unwind after a long day. With its true to strain minty flavor profile, it will be nearly impossible to put this one down. Taste: Hints of Mint, Lemon and Kush Feel: Relaxed, Euphoric, Pain Relief Strain: Animal Cookies x SinMint Cookies

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
