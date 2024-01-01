Juicy sugar-coated edibles infused with our premium Bubble Hash from Indica Strains like Gelato 45, MAC 1, and Ole Bliss. 10mg of THC per square (100mg package total) for easy, controllable dosing - and because we use Bubble Hash, each gummy contains all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes found in our high quality cannabis. Crafted with top-notch ingredients, these gummies offer you an elevating experience for your mind, body and spirit.

Show more