Banana Revenge is a remarkable sativa strain born from the fusion of two legendary strains: Apples & Bananas and Pablo's Revenge. This sativa-dominant powerhouse has taken the cannabis world by storm, offering an exhilarating experience like no other. With a tantalizing combination of flavors and effects, Banana Revenge is the ultimate choice for those seeking an uplifting and energetic cannabis experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.