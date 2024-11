Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs. Southern Sky Brands solventless rosin vape cartridges are created using a proprietary solventless extraction process. The cured rosin in our vape cartridges is truly solventless, made with zero foreign solvents or chemicals at any point in the process. The process uses only heat and pressure, protecting consumers from any health and safety risks that may be caused by introducing solvents and chemicals during extraction. Our solventless vape cartridges are clean, pure, and a true “full-spectrum” cured rosin, capturing the unique terpene and cannabinoid profile of our cannabis.

