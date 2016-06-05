About this product
Black Velvet (24.8% THC)
Southern Sky BrandsFlower
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry eyesDry mouthParanoid
- Feelings:HungrySleepyHappy
- Helps with:StressPainAnxiety
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophyllenePinene
Black Velvet effects are mostly calming.
Black Velvet potency is higher THC than average.
This 50/50 hybrid strain is a cross of The Black and Burmese Kush that yields a potent flower with both cerebral and physical effects. The flower gets its density and purple-black hue from its Black indica parent but takes on a fruity, citrus aroma thanks to the Burmese sativa. With its high THC levels, Black Velvet is optimal for intermediate to experienced patients and is favored for its well-balanced effects.
