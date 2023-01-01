This cartridge has a bright, fruity taste and strikes a balance between total relaxation and cerebral stimulation, leaving you uplifted, euphoric, and ready to focus. You can expect the same tastes and effects from this cartridge as you would the flower it is extracted from. and the same cannabinoid and terpene profile, including b-caryophyllene (stress and pain relief) and trans-nerolidol (anti-anxiety)
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.