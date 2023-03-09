Blueberry Muffin is an Indica-dominant hybrid from a Blueberry and PPD (Purple Panty Dropper) made famous by the Humboldt Seed Company out of the Emerald Triangle in California. A famous purple flower that is big with uniform purple-tinted buds, and a sweetness that its name implies. Mid 20% THC and you’ll have the perfect carefree evening. Or for a relaxed weekend morning it’s the perfect morning “Wake and Bake”.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.