Top Effect: Relax

Strain Type: Hybrid



Blueberry Muffin is an Indica-dominant hybrid from a Blueberry and PPD (Purple Panty Dropper) made famous by the Humboldt Seed Company out of the Emerald Triangle in California. A famous purple flower that is big with uniform purple-tinted buds, and a sweetness that its name implies. Mid 20% THC and you’ll have the perfect carefree evening. Or for a relaxed weekend morning it’s the perfect morning “Wake and Bake”.

Show more