Bubble Hash - Alien Runtz (59.9% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
Hybrid
Strain rating:

About this product

Alien Runtz (MAC 1 x Red Runtz) is a unique Bubble Hash product formed by the combination of two in-house SSB cannabis strains: MAC 1 (Miracle Alien Cookies) and Red Runtz!

The euphoric feeling of MAC 1 has been combined with the flavor of Red Runtz - now available in a single inhale!

Our Bubble Hash is a concentrate made by washing cannabis in ice water and collecting the THC-heavy trichomes in a series of screens. We collect a full spectrum of 45um-160um trichome sizes for a wide variety of natural terpenes and cannabinoids. We dry these trichomes through a proprietary system to ensure they stay fragrant and flavorful for the customer.

About this strain

Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

