Apple OG (Granny Smith x OGKB) is a unique Bubble Hash product formed by the combination of two in-house SSB cannabis strains: Granny Smith and OGKB!



Our Bubble Hash is a concentrate made by washing cannabis in ice water and collecting the THC-heavy trichomes in a series of screens. We collect a full spectrum of 45um-160um trichome sizes for a wide variety of natural terpenes and cannabinoids. We dry these trichomes through a proprietary system to ensure they stay fragrant and flavorful for the customer. We advise you try adding our Bubble Hash product to any cannabis flower product for a more euphoric experience.

Show more