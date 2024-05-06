Bubble Hash - Punch Breath - (52.5% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
This Bubble Hash is strain-specific and has been produced entirely from a single source - Southern Sky Brand's in-house Punch Breath (Indica) flower.

Our Bubble Hash is a concentrate made by washing cannabis in ice water and collecting the THC-heavy trichomes in a series of screens. We collect a full spectrum of 45um-160um trichome sizes for a wide variety of natural terpenes and cannabinoids. We dry these trichomes through a proprietary system to ensure they stay fragrant and flavorful for the customer. We advise you try adding our Bubble Hash product to any cannabis flower product for a more euphoric experience.

About this strain

Punch Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain, a cross between Mendo Breath and Purple Punch. The result is a pungent, tangy and earthy smelling strain that tastes like sweet berries swirled inside of cookie dough. Hello! After dinner indulgence, anyone? Smokers love Punch Breath because a strong head high and body high come at you almost immediately. Like the name suggests, you get "punched" by its strong effects. The high is relaxing, uplifting, tingly and blissed out. Punch Breath is a pretty cannabis flower, light green, lots of hairs spanning red, orange and purple, and absolutely frosty with trichomes. THC is in the super-potent range, hovering around 30%. This strain is not for low tolerance or beginner smokers. Do not choose Punch Breath for your inexperienced canna-curious friend!

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
