Cali Zmoothie is a delectable cannabis strain that is Sativa Dom Hybrid.. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor profile that is reminiscent of a delicious tropical smoothie. The buds of Cali Zmoothie are dense and resinous with hues of green, purple, and orange, giving it a stunning appearance. Very uplifting!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.