Candied Apples (20.7% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Candied Apples, a true hybrid cannabis strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Candied Apples cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence. Enjoy !!

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
