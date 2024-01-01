Our Kief is a pure collection of loose cannabis trichomes, which are accumulated by being sifted from cannabis flowers or buds with a mesh screen. It contains a higher concentration of THC and other psychoactive cannabinoids than the cannabis flower from which it is derived.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.