Experience a consistent, secure, and calming sensation with our precisely dosed THC Disposables. Savor the premium extracts and relish the distinct blend of high quality terpenes combined with minor cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG, CBN, and CBD. The flavor has sweet citrus and earthy flavors that have hints of pineapple and pine. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Trainwreck when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.