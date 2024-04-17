Crossroads OG is a high powered Indica dominant strain. A gas packed cultivar with a terpene powered punch, this strain combines the ever-popular SFV OG and (the real) Chem 91 strains. , Crossroads OG is the real deal holyfield! This is a patient favorite, It strikes a perfect balance between relaxation and euphoria. The high THC levels induce a cerebral buzz that uplifts the mood and stimulates creativity, while the Indica heritage provides a soothing and relaxing body high.

