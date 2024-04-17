Crossroads OG is a high powered Indica dominant strain. A gas packed cultivar with a terpene powered punch, this strain combines the ever-popular SFV OG and (the real) Chem 91 strains. , Crossroads OG is the real deal holyfield! This is a patient favorite, It strikes a perfect balance between relaxation and euphoria. The high THC levels induce a cerebral buzz that uplifts the mood and stimulates creativity, while the Indica heritage provides a soothing and relaxing body high.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.