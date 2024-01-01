Dosidos, also known as “Dosi Doe,” “Do-Si-Dos,” and “Dosi” is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the patient with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.