Dosidos, also known as “Dosi Doe,” “Do-Si-Dos,” and “Dosi” is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the patient with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.

Show more