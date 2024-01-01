Dosi Sherbet is a hybrid medical cannabis strain known for its potent effects and sweet, fruity flavor. This strain is a cross between Do-Si-Dos and Sunset Sherbet. It’s known to be a powerful strain that can produce strong psychoactive effects. However, it also contains significant levels of CBD, which can help to counteract some of the potential negative effects of THC, such as anxiety and paranoia, and may make the uplifting effects last longer. Popular among medical cannabis users for its ability to help alleviate symptoms of conditions like chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. It can also provide a boost of creativity and euphoria, making it a popular choice for those seeking to enhance their mood or creativity. The aroma and flavor of this strain are characterized by a sweet, fruity profile with notes of berries and citrus.

