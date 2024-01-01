Dosi Sherb Pre Roll 5 Pack (23.1% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
THC —CBD —

About this product

Dosi Sherbet is a hybrid medical cannabis strain known for its potent effects and sweet, fruity flavor. This strain is a cross between Do-Si-Dos and Sunset Sherbet. It’s known to be a powerful strain that can produce strong psychoactive effects. However, it also contains significant levels of CBD, which can help to counteract some of the potential negative effects of THC, such as anxiety and paranoia, and may make the uplifting effects last longer. Popular among medical cannabis users for its ability to help alleviate symptoms of conditions like chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. It can also provide a boost of creativity and euphoria, making it a popular choice for those seeking to enhance their mood or creativity. The aroma and flavor of this strain are characterized by a sweet, fruity profile with notes of berries and citrus.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Shop products
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.