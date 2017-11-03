Forbidden Fruit Disposable THC Vape 1g (58.9% THC, 0.28% CBD)

by Southern Sky Brands
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Forbidden Fruit is the delicious cross of Cherry Pie and Tangie. The flavor profile is a perfect mixture of musky, sweet cherry undertones, and Tangie’s loud tropical flavor. There are also some notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit. The effects come on strong into the mind and body. Users report Forbidden Fruit may induce deep physical relaxation and mental ease, making it perfect for nighttime or a rainy day. Our new 1g disposable vapes are ALL OIL, all the time! These unique units have no metallic center-posts and instead show a clear view of our beautiful in-house cannabis oil. They are USB-C rechargeable, so you always get every last drop of oil, and are the same size as our 0.5g disposables, meaning this 1g powerhouse still fits discretely in the palm of your hand. With inhale-driven heat activation and medical grade PCTG components, these units deliver a reliable, uplifting experience every time.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
