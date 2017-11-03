

Forbidden Fruit is the delicious cross of Cherry Pie and Tangie. The flavor profile is a perfect mixture of musky, sweet cherry undertones, and Tangie’s loud tropical flavor. There are also some notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit. The effects come on strong into the mind and body. Users report Forbidden Fruit may induce deep physical relaxation and mental ease, making it perfect for nighttime or a rainy day. Our new 1g disposable vapes are ALL OIL, all the time! These unique units have no metallic center-posts and instead show a clear view of our beautiful in-house cannabis oil. They are USB-C rechargeable, so you always get every last drop of oil, and are the same size as our 0.5g disposables, meaning this 1g powerhouse still fits discretely in the palm of your hand. With inhale-driven heat activation and medical grade PCTG components, these units deliver a reliable, uplifting experience every time.

