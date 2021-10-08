Pre-roll of GMO Sherbet / White Truffle: White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a type of Gorilla Butter.



This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle cannabis describe the high as “calming and slightly buzzy.” This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. This was crossed with GMO Sherbet which brings the gassy spicy notes from the GMO and the sweet undertones from the sherbet. This has an unexpected completely sweet garlic juice profile that sounds weird, but the taste is great. The strength of this flower is not for the beginning smoker! By far the best seller of all pre-rolls. (Dominate terpenes are Myrcene, Limonene and Terpinolene)

Show more