GMO is an Indica-leaning hybrid stemming from a cross of the well-respected Girl Scout Cookies and the equally popular Chemdawg marijuana strain. Patients have reported that this strain leaves users feeling euphoric, and uplifted and offering a heavy-body high. For medical users, GMO can help manage pain, anxiety, and stress. Its dessert-like taste and aroma are also reasons behind its popularity. Its aroma combines garlic, mushroom, and onions (GMO). Its parent strain Chemdawg contributes to its fuel scent that, when combined with GSC, produces hints of coffee and plum. You might be glad to learn that Its flavor does not give off any garlic notes. Instead, thanks to its GSC parent strain, it features sweet, earthy, and coffee-like notes.

Show more