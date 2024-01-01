"Grand Champion" seems like a fitting name for something that blends the genetics of LAKC and OGKB, two renowned strains. The indica dominance suggests it might offer deep relaxation and possibly some sedative effects, which could be great for unwinding after a long day.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.