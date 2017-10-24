Grape Ape Vape Cart - 1g (56.8% THC, 26.2% CBD, 2.3% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grape Ape One of the most intriguing aspects of the Grape Ape strain is its name. The name ‘Grape Ape’ is derived from its distinct aroma and flavor profile, which often resembles the sweet and fruity scent of grapes. The Grape Ape strain relaxes you and may leave you “couch locked.” It makes many users sleepy, making it a popular end-of-day strain. Many users find relief from stress, anxiety, and insomnia when consuming this strain. Additionally, Grape Ape may also provide relief from pain, muscle spasms, and inflammation.

About this strain

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Shop products
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
Notice a problem?Report this item