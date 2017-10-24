Grape Ape One of the most intriguing aspects of the Grape Ape strain is its name. The name ‘Grape Ape’ is derived from its distinct aroma and flavor profile, which often resembles the sweet and fruity scent of grapes. The Grape Ape strain relaxes you and may leave you “couch locked.” It makes many users sleepy, making it a popular end-of-day strain. Many users find relief from stress, anxiety, and insomnia when consuming this strain. Additionally, Grape Ape may also provide relief from pain, muscle spasms, and inflammation.

