Green Crush Disposable Vape - 1g (59.3% THC, 26.2% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our new 1g disposable vapes are ALL OIL, all the time! These unique units have no metallic center-posts and instead show a clear view of our beautiful in-house cannabis oil. They are USB-C rechargeable, so you always get every last drop of oil, and are the same size as our 0.5g disposables, meaning this 1g powerhouse still fits discretely in the palm of your hand. With inhale-driven heat activation and medical grade PCTG components, these units deliver a reliable, uplifting experience every time.

About this strain

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
