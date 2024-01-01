If you’re looking for a way to destress your body and mind, our THC & CBD infused natural bath soaks are the perfect escape. Simply add any amount of our cannabis bath soak into a warm bath, submerge yourself, breathe deeply, and let the effervescent experience wash over you.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.