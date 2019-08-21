Ice Cream Cake is a relaxing indica dominant strain that has a complex sweet, sugary aroma and a creamy vanilla flavor with hints of fruit and spice. Ice Cream Cake is a decadent strain that may promote euphoric effects that quiet the mind and relax the body, transporting one free from the stresses of everyday life. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety.

