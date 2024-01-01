Our olive oil is infused with cannabis oil for sauteing and salad dressings & more! Dosed to ~13.5mg THC/teaspoon for easy integration into any recipe. Olive oil, the main staple of the Mediterranean diet, has traditionally been known to be a healthy plant oil containing antioxidants with the capacity to reduce heart disease. The main antioxidants are the anti-inflammatory oleocanthal, as well as oleuropein, a substance that protects LDL cholesterol from oxidation.

