Our olive oil is infused with cannabis oil for sauteing and salad dressings & more! Dosed to ~13.5mg THC/teaspoon for easy integration into any recipe. Olive oil, the main staple of the Mediterranean diet, has traditionally been known to be a healthy plant oil containing antioxidants with the capacity to reduce heart disease. The main antioxidants are the anti-inflammatory oleocanthal, as well as oleuropein, a substance that protects LDL cholesterol from oxidation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.