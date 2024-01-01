Our vegetable oil is infused with cannabis oil for use in personal baking or low-mid temp cooking! Dosed to 13.5mg THC/teaspoon for easy integration into any recipe. Works well in with any boxed brownie or cookie mixture from the supermarket!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.