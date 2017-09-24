Jack Herer Disposable Vape - 1g (57.6% THC, 25.8% CBG)

Our new 1g disposable vapes are ALL OIL, all the time! These unique units have no metallic center-posts and instead show a clear view of our beautiful in-house cannabis oil. They are USB-C rechargeable, so you always get every last drop of oil, and are the same size as our 0.5g disposables, meaning this 1g powerhouse still fits discretely in the palm of your hand. With inhale-driven heat activation and medical grade PCTG components, these units deliver a reliable, uplifting experience every time.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

  • MS, US: CULV000845
