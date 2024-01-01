Jelly Rancher Vape Cart - 1g (56% THC, 25.9% CBD, 2.3% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Jelly Rancher- Jelly Rancher is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Very Cherry and Notorious THC making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. effects include feelings of happiness, Euphoria, and Focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Rancher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain.

Bred by Humbolt Seed Company, Jelly Rancher features flavors like berry, strawberry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Jelly Rancher typically ranges from $45-$60.



Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

  • MS, US: CULV000845
