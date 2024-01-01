Jelly Rancher Vape Cart - 1g (56% THC, 25.9% CBD, 2.3% CBG)
About this product
About this strain
Jelly Rancher is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Very Cherry and Notorious THC. Jelly Rancher is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Rancher's effects include feelings of happiness, Euphoria, and Focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Rancher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Humbolt Seed Company, Jelly Rancher features flavors like berry, strawberry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Jelly Rancher typically ranges from $45-$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Rancher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.