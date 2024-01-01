Juicy sugar-coated edibles infused with our premium Bubble Hash from Hybrid strains like Apple Driver, Red Runtz, and Black Velvet. 10mg of THC per square (100mg package total) for easy, controllable dosing - and because we use Bubble Hash, each gummy contains all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes found in our high quality cannabis. Crafted with top-notch ingredients, these gummies offer you an elevating experience for your mind, body and spirit.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.